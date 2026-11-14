Erie, Pa. — The No. 7 Penn State women's ice hockey team scored seven unanswered goals to beat Mercyhurst 7-2 in conference play Friday night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

Seven different Nittany Lions scored, three of them on the power play. Sophomore Mikah Keller had a career-high four points on a goal and three assists, a total tied for fourth in program history for points in a game.

Mercyhurst's Maja Alenius scored just under four minutes into the game and again at 12:28 for a 2-0 lead. First-year Kylie Amelkovich put back a rebound on a power play at 17:05 to make it 2-1 after one period.

Sophomore goalie Maddy Campbell made seven saves in the first four minutes of the second period. Junior captain Grace Outwater tied it at 4:52 of the second, burying a rebound of Amelkovich's shot, and Keller gave Penn State its first lead at 9:08 of the second period with a shot from the right circle into the upper-left corner.

Campbell stopped Alenius on a Mercyhurst power play late in the second period to deny her a hat trick.

Penn State then scored twice in the final minute of the period. First-year Megan Hosman scored from the point during four-on-four play with under a minute left in the period, and junior Alanna Devlin tipped in sophomore Danica Maynard's shot on a power play seconds later for a 5-2 lead. It was Devlin's first goal for Penn State.

First-year Lorelai Nelson tipped in Sofia Ismael's shot 12 seconds into a power play at 8:35 of the third period. Junior alternate captain Abby Stonehouse finished a two-on-one feed from Keller into an open net at 15:35.

Campbell made 26 saves for her fifth win of the season, which moved her into a tie for third in program history for wins by a sophomore goaltender. Mercyhurst goalie Kipfer made 25 saves.

Maynard had three assists and has six points over her last three games. Sophomore Sophie Morrow had two assists and has six assists over her last two games. Stonehouse had a goal and an assist and has six points during a three-game point streak.

Ismael, a first-year, has 17 points on six goals and 11 assists and ranks second nationally among first-year players in goals, assists and points, according to Penn State.

Penn State had last scored at least three power-play goals in a game in back-to-back wins over Syracuse on Nov. 14 and 15, 2025.

The teams were scheduled to finish the series at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Penn State Athletics