Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg men's swimming team swept the top three spots in both sprint freestyle events and posted a string of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying times Friday evening in a 120-85 dual-meet win over Clarion at Nelson Field House Pool.

Senior Jack Drake won the 50-yard freestyle and the 200 butterfly. Senior Ian Hamilton won the 200 backstroke and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay, and Ethan Coffman and Tommy Houck also won events.

Drake touched first in the 50 freestyle in 20.96 seconds, five-hundredths of a second ahead of Hamilton (21.01), and Adler Zawodny was third in 21.99. All three beat the PSAC qualifying standard of 22.51. Drake's time improved on the 21.38 he swam against West Chester on Oct. 16.

Drake won the 200 butterfly in 1:53.45, more than eight seconds ahead of Clarion's George Horey, beating his season best of 1:54.85 from the Huskies' Oct. 31 win at Edinboro. Zawodny was third in a PSAC-qualifying 2:02.18, and freshman Malachi Moyer swam a qualifying 2:01.84 as an exhibition entry.

Hamilton won the 200 backstroke in a PSAC-qualifying 1:54.68, 1.32 seconds faster than his previous season best from the Edinboro meet. Freshman Dante Pineiro was third in 2:03.92.

Bloomsburg swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle with Coffman (1:44.16), Houck (1:46.21) and Daryn Ginter (1:48.10), all under the PSAC standard of 1:49.05.

Houck won the 100 freestyle in 47.39 seconds, and Ginter (47.81) and Tyler Tinsley (48.32) completed another sweep. All three met the conference standard of 48.94.

Brayden Kemezis was second in the 1,000 freestyle in a PSAC-qualifying 10:10.47 and third in the 500 freestyle in 4:55.26, two-hundredths of a second behind Coffman (4:55.24). Connor McClurkin was second in the 200 breaststroke in 2:10.44, a season best by 5.22 seconds.

Freshman Jason Kutufaris was second in the 400 individual medley in 4:31.57, and Max McCloskey was third in 4:34.20.

Pineiro, McClurkin, Nick Lennon and Tinsley were second in the opening 400 medley relay in 3:32.22. Drake, Tinsley, Zawodny and Hamilton won the closing 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.51, 0.82 seconds ahead of Clarion's top relay, with Hamilton swimming a 20.64 anchor leg.

The win was Bloomsburg's fourth in a dual meet this season and its third straight, following wins over Penn State Behrend and Edinboro.

Information provided by Bloomsburg Athletics.

Photo: Bloomsburg Athletics