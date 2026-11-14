Selinsgrove, Pa. — Kean pulled away from the Susquehanna men's basketball team for a 78-69 win Friday night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium in the first round of the Mike Scheib ’78 Memorial Tournament, the River Hawks' home opener.

Four players reached double figures for the River Hawks (1-1). First-year Logan Shaw led with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including two 3-pointers, plus five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Senior Seamus Rogers had 12 points and seven rebounds. First-year Bryce Rollerson had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Mikey Cumbo scored 10 off the bench on 4-of-7 shooting with five rebounds in 22 minutes.

KJ Carson and Kevan Kamminga scored seven each, and Kamminga matched Shaw's team-high five assists.

Adam Silas scored a game-high 28 points with five 3-pointers for Kean (3-0), and Malachi Jeffers-Viera added 20.

Kean led 38-31 at halftime and outscored Susquehanna 40-38 in the second half.

Susquehanna outrebounded Kean 42-37, including 13-8 on the offensive glass, and had 24 assists on 25 field goals. Kean shot 46.4% to Susquehanna's 38.5% and scored 18 points off turnovers to the River Hawks' six.

Susquehanna was scheduled to play SUNY Geneseo at 1 p.m. Saturday at Houts Gymnasium. Kean was scheduled to play Wesleyan, a 67-64 winner over Geneseo on Friday, for the tournament title at 3 p.m.

Information provided by Susquehanna Athletics.

Photo: Gabby Zulak/GMZ Photography