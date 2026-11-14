Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg women's swimming team won both relays and posted a string of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying times Friday evening in a 128-77 dual-meet win over Clarion.

Grace McBlain, Morgan Keefer, Ashley Martin and Vanesa Valli opened the meet by winning the 400-yard medley relay in 3:59.70, 1.55 seconds ahead of Clarion's top relay.

McBlain won two individual events. She took the 400 individual medley in 4:45.41, ahead of teammates Jordyn Kinnee (4:46.92) and Sadie Ludwick (fourth, 4:52.07), all under the PSAC standard of 4:59.24. She added the 200 backstroke in a PSAC-qualifying 2:11.65, and Maddie Fletcher was third in a qualifying 2:15.66.

Samantha Linsey won the 50 freestyle in 24.61 seconds, one-hundredth of a second ahead of Clarion's Raely Fajohn, and Olivia Igou was third in 24.73.

Morgan Holmes, Linsey and Igou swept the 100 freestyle in 53.40, 53.95 and 54.73, all under the conference standard of 55.92.

Valli won the 200 breaststroke in 2:27.58, with Keefer third in 2:29.80 and Ludwick fifth in 2:34.87, all under the PSAC standard of 2:36.26.

Fletcher was second in the 1,000 freestyle in a PSAC-qualifying 11:03.25, 6.34 seconds behind Clarion's Elli Knausz. Martin was second in the 500 freestyle in a qualifying 5:27.21 and second in the 200 butterfly in 2:11.92, with Kinnee third in 2:15.03. Holmes and Keefer were second and third in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.70 and 1:59.61.

Kaia Griffith (4:53.52) and Avery Wenzel (4:56.15) swam PSAC-qualifying times as exhibition entries in the 400 IM, and Wenzel added an exhibition qualifier of 2:35.42 in the 200 breaststroke.

Igou, Valli, Linsey and Holmes closed the meet by winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.34, also 1.55 seconds ahead of Clarion's top relay.

Information provided by Bloomsburg Athletics.

Photo: Bloomsburg Athletics