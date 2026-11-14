Lewisburg, Pa. — Columbia raced out to a big early lead and beat the Bucknell men's basketball team 77-59 Friday night at Sojka Pavilion.

The Lions (3-1) won their third straight game. Bucknell (0-4) got a game-high 19 points from Aleksander Pachucki.

Pachucki came into the game leading the Patriot League and ranked 26th nationally with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game, and he made five more Friday. Rocco Lamuno added 12 points and Patrick O'Brien had 10.

Gerard O'Keefe led Columbia with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Connor Igoe had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Josiah Cunningham scored 12 to lead a 28-point night from the Columbia bench.

Columbia led 28-10 midway through the first half. Reserve forward Ethan Marten-Coney scored on back-to-back trips to start 12 straight Bucknell points, part of a 16-3 surge over six minutes, and Pachucki found a cutting Luke Soden for a layup that made it 31-26.

Columbia pushed the lead back to 36-26, and Pachucki's 3-pointer with 34 seconds left made it 36-29 at halftime.

O'Brien and Pachucki scored on the first two possessions of the second half to get Bucknell within 36-33, but Columbia answered with 10 straight points in a 14-2 run that made it 50-35.

Bucknell got within 59-53 on Lamuno's three-point play on a fast break. O'Keefe hit a 3-pointer on Columbia's next possession, and Igoe blocked a shot and fed Mason Ritter for a dunk that made it 64-53. Columbia led 76-56 with 2:30 to play.

Columbia outrebounded Bucknell 22-6 in the second half, when the Bison played a smaller lineup for a long stretch, and held a 13-2 second-half edge in second-chance points.

The Lions shot 49.1% from the field and 10 of 25 from 3-point range. Bucknell shot 38.7%, went 7 of 32 from 3-point range and made 4 of 12 free throws after entering the game leading the Patriot League at 76.0% from the line.

The Bison had 17 assists on 24 field goals and 11 turnovers to Columbia's 15.

Bucknell, in the first of three straight home games, hosts Akron, the defending Mid-American Conference champion, at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sojka Pavilion.

Information provided by Bucknell Athletics.

Photo: Jon Lambert/Bucknell Athletics