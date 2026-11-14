Bethlehem, Pa. — The Penn State women's cross country team earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships with a second-place finish at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional on Friday, and senior Nick Sloff earned an individual bid in the men's race.

The Nittany Lions scored 83 points to edge No. 29 Princeton for second place. No. 3 West Virginia won the regional title with 19 points.

The Penn State women have qualified for the national meet four straight seasons, the longest active streak in the Mid-Atlantic Region and the second longest in the Big Ten behind Oregon (six). It will be the women's 27th NCAA Championships appearance since 1981.

Senior Claire Zubey led Penn State in 10th place on the 6,000-meter course in 19:54.8, improving on the personal best she set at the Big Ten Championships by more than 20 seconds. Graduate student Katie Dallas was 12th in a personal-best 19:59.6, 19 places better than her finish at the 2025 regional.

First-year Fancy Chepkoech was 15th in 20:06.1, a personal best by 20 seconds. Graduate student Charlotte Costich (22nd, 20:20.7) and first-year Vivian Kipruto (24th, 20:24.9) rounded out the scoring five. All five scorers earned All-Region honors, the fourth straight season at least four Penn State women have done so.

Sophomore Eva Kynaston was 26th in a personal-best 20:27.2, and first-year Reese Miller was 27th.

Sloff, a senior from State College and State College Area High School, placed seventh in the men's 10,000-meter race in 29:54.6. He earned All-Region honors and an individual NCAA bid for the second straight season.

The Penn State men placed seventh of 23 teams with 225 points. Graduate student Ryan Watson was 20th in 30:24.8 for his first career All-Region honor.

Sophomore Adam Kingston was 46th in a personal-best 31:05.5, and senior Logan Strawser was 71st in 31:24.1. Isaac Oppermann, a sophomore from Port Matilda and State College Area High School, rounded out the scoring five in 83rd in 31:40.9 in his first collegiate 10,000-meter race.

Sophomore Michael Braun was 87th in a personal-best 31:45.4, and graduate student Caiden Leen was 103rd in 32:04.8.

The Penn State women and Sloff run at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 21, in Terre Haute, Ind.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Penn State Athletics