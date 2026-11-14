Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man charged with failing to update his sex offender registration was bound over for trial Monday. His bail was also raised and changed to monetary, resulting in his imprisonment.

Following a preliminary hearing before Judge Frank Mills, Joseph William Fye, 49, of Lock Haven still faces three first-degree felony counts for allegedly failing to update his registration with the Pennsylvania State Police.

District Attorney Dave Strouse presented evidence and testimony at the hearing establishing Fye’s prior convictions in 1998 for statutory rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, as well as a 2006 conviction for possession of child pornography. Fye has been designated a sexually violent predator and is required to register quarterly under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law.

Witnesses testified that Fye maintained a registered address on Maple Avenue in Beech Creek. Evidence presented at the hearing, however, indicated he was actually residing with a female paramour on South Jones Street in Lock Haven from July through October of this year.

After the hearing, Strouse moved to modify Fye’s bail, requesting it be set at $250,000 and describing him as a clear and present danger to children and the community. Mills modified bail from the previously set $25,000 unsecured to $150,000 monetary.

Fye is also charged in a separate criminal complaint with failing to report for his scheduled quarterly registration with the Pennsylvania State Police in October this year. That case, filed by Lock Haven City Police, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 23. He faces one first-degree felony charge in the additional case.

His previous convictions, in addition to those that placed him on the sex offender registry, include indecent exposure, drug possession, theft by deception, and bad checks. He also pleaded guilty to and was jailed for failure to register in 2020.

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