Altoona, Pa. — Lock Haven women's swimming won nine of 11 events and beat host Penn State Altoona 126-59 in a dual meet Friday afternoon.

Veronica Karboski won three individual events: the 50-yard freestyle in 26.39 seconds, the 100 freestyle in 57.56 and the 200 freestyle in 2:07.48. Her 200 time is the best by a Lock Haven swimmer this season, edging the 2:08.28 Jadyn Oswalt swam against East Stroudsburg on Oct. 17.

Oswalt won the 1,000 freestyle in 11:37.76, a season best for her and the fastest by a Lock Haven swimmer this season, then won the 500 freestyle in 5:40.36. Madison Bortner and Jacqueline Mayotte finished third and fifth behind her in both races.

Nora Craig, Gianna Gruska, Elsa Lucas and Kate Jaskiewicz opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:00.82.

Kate MacAlister won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.09, her fourth win of the season in the event, and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.11. Craig was second in the backstroke.

Hannah Turner won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.63, the best by a Lock Haven swimmer this season, ahead of Lucas at 2:23.93. Lucas had held the team's season best of 2:22.76, set against California (Pa.) on Oct. 30.

Penn State Altoona won two events. Sophia Cowher took the 100 breaststroke in 1:36.98 after Lock Haven's three swimmers in the event swam as exhibition entries. Altoona's A relay won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.43, while Lock Haven's relay of Jaskiewicz, AnnaLee Protasiewicz, Oswalt and Hannah Howell touched in 1:51.29 as an exhibition entry.

Lock Haven swims next at the Electric City Invitational, hosted by Marywood in Scranton, from Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Nov. 22.

Information provided by Lock Haven Athletics.

Photo: Penn State Altoona Athletics Communication