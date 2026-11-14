Shippensburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg women's basketball led by five entering the fourth quarter but fell 60-57 to Shaw in a neutral-site season opener Friday evening.

Shaw (2-0) opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 47-44 lead, its third lead of the game, and held off the Huskies (0-1) from there.

Junior Lex Ferguson led Bloomsburg with a career-high 15 points, making 4 of 7 shots from the field and 7 of 9 free throws. She added seven rebounds, six on the offensive glass.

Kelly Leszcynski scored 13 points with four 3-pointers, four assists and three steals. Maddison Maynard added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Bloomsburg scored the game's first five points and led 17-11 after the first quarter. A 7-0 run in the second quarter pushed the lead to a game-high 10, but Shaw outscored the Huskies 10-4 over the final three minutes of the half to trail 30-26 at halftime.

Shaw took its first lead with an 8-2 start to the third quarter. With Shaw ahead 37-36, Leszcynski hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Carleigh Anderson's basket gave Bloomsburg a 44-39 lead after three quarters.

Leszcynski's fourth 3-pointer tied it at 47, but Shaw's Janiya Johnson answered right away. Johnson scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, and Shaw led 60-51 when Bloomsburg called timeout with 1:40 left.

Ferguson scored five points down the stretch to make it a one-possession game. Bloomsburg got a stop to set up a final shot but could not get off a good look in the last five seconds.

Bloomsburg plays Fayetteville State, another CIAA team, at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Information provided by Bloomsburg Athletics.

Photo: Shippensburg Sports Info