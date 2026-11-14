Hillsgrove Twp., Pa. — A Sullivan County man is accused of threatening to harm children on a school bus and firing a gun toward his son's home during an argument with his wife.

Just before 4 pm. on Nov. 5, state police out the Laporte station received a report of a domestic fight involving a firearm at a home on the 3100 block Hoppestown Road in Hillsgrove Township.

A man living at the residence, Jared Patrick McGroarty, 43, was reported to be involved, and had allegedly been making threats to harm children returning home on an elementary school bus.

At about 4:20 p.m., Trooper Steven Marianelli arrived on scene and spoke briefly with the victim, McGroarty's wife. She said McGroarty was still home, and had access to firearms and cameras surveilling the property.

Then, Marianelli reportedly saw McGroarty driving a red tractor, pulling a camper — which would come up again later — towards his driveway to block access by vehicles on a shared driveway of Hoppestown Road.

McGroarty, with a fresh cut on his cheek, was detained. He told police he had been arguing with his wife over issues with their son, and allegedly admitted to holding a firearm and firing one round during the argument. McGroarty claimed he had since placed the gun in a locked safe in his home containing other firearms, with its key "somewhere inside" the residence. He denied police's request to search the residence for the gun and key.

Marianelli later watched surveillance footage from that day at about 3:45 p.m. of the property, and reportedly saw McGroarty point a firearm at his wife several times while yelling, "Do you think I give a f*** right now?"

The victim retreated to her car, got in, did a three-point, and drove away from her own home. As she did this, McGroarty allegedly kicked the passenger side of her vehicle, and yelled, "Do you want to f***ing play with me?"

McGroarty then took several steps back towards the residence, and fired a round off, according to Marianelli.

McGroarty allegedly told police he fired the round towards the camper. Before police arrived and McGroarty used a tractor to move the camper, he reportedly said the camper had been set up near the left side of the house.

One of McGroarty's sons resides in the camper, police said.

After police ran a National Crime Information Center query, they discovered McGroarty is not allowed to possess firearms due to an active protection from abuse order.

McGroarty was arraigned before Judge Jennifer Vandine that evening, who denied him bail because "no bail conditions can ensure the safety of the community," according to his docket. He is now jailed in the Wyoming County Prison.

He is charged with first-degree felony prohibited possession of a firearm, third-degree felony terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 20.

Docket sheet