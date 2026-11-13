Elijah Eck is a junior quarterback and cornerback on the Montoursville football team.

Quick factsElijah EckSchoolMontoursvilleGradeJunior (2026-27)Height / weight6-2, 160 lbs.Football2026-27 varsity · No. 5 · QB / CB

Season stats

Football

2026-27 Passing · through Oct. 29, 2026110-199C-Att1,695Yds12TD5INT

2026-27 Rushing · through Oct. 29, 2026373Yds

2026-27 Total offense · through Oct. 29, 20262,068Yds

2026-27 Punting · through Oct. 29, 202620Punts692Yds42Long

About these stats

Season stats come from the PIAA District 4 statistical leaders through Oct. 29, 2026. We show confirmed official figures only.

Photos

More on Elijah Eck

BREAKING: Elijah Eck rushed for two touchdowns and threw another to help Montoursville defeat Milton 36-0...Sept. 25, 2026FacebookInstagram

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Photos: Brett Crossley/NorthcentralPa.com. Stats are confirmed official figures only. Last updated Nov. 13, 2026.