Salem Township, Pa. — Two large natural gas-fired power plants could be built in Salem Township to supply electricity to a proposed data center, according to details released this month by PPL Corp.

The proposed project would add approximately 2,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity to the area, making it a major new energy development for a township already home to the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station, the nuclear power plant operated by Talen Energy.

The new natural gas facilities would be separate from the neighboring nuclear station and would be developed as part of an agreement involving PPL's energy development venture, Invitium Energy, and QTS, a data center company.

PPL announced the collaboration during its third-quarter financial update, saying Invitium has agreed to become the electricity generation provider for QTS's Salem Township data center project. Under the proposed arrangement, the electricity would be supplied through an initial 20-year agreement, with the option for multiple five-year extensions.

Two natural gas plants planned

The proposed energy development would include two combined-cycle natural gas power plants, along with additional electricity generation from fuel cells and battery storage.

Combined-cycle plants use natural gas to power turbines, then capture heat from the process to produce steam that drives additional turbines. The approach allows the facilities to generate more electricity from the same fuel than a conventional gas-fired plant.

Together, the proposed facilities would provide approximately 2 gigawatts, or 2,000 megawatts, of generation capacity. PPL estimates the natural gas plants would begin coming online in 2032 and 2033. The fuel cells and battery storage could be operational as early as 2029.

A multibillion-dollar investment

The overall generation project is estimated to cost between $5 billion and $7 billion.

PPL's share of that investment is expected to range from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion. PPL holds a 51% ownership interest in Invitium Energy.

The agreement is structured so that PPL and its partners would receive regular payments covering the cost of building and operating the facilities, including a return on the money invested. Additional payments would cover fuel and other operating expenses when the plants are running.

Although PPL says the companies have agreed to the key commercial terms, the announcement does not mean construction is ready to begin.

The proposed project is part of a broader effort by PPL to develop additional electricity generation capacity in Pennsylvania to serve large customers, including data centers. PPL also said Invitium is in discussions with other potential partners about additional generation projects.

For Salem Township, the proposal would represent a significant new energy development alongside the existing Susquehanna nuclear facility, although the two projects would operate independently.