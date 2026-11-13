Fairmont, W.Va. — Madeline Evans had 21 points and 20 rebounds, but Lock Haven women's basketball could not overcome 29 turnovers and fell 77-63 at Fairmont State on Friday in the opening game of the Atlantic Region Crossover.

Evans, a senior from Bloomsburg and Bloomsburg High School, made 6 of 10 shots from the field and nine free throws in 37 minutes.

Fairmont State (1-0) scored 22 points off turnovers and added 16 on the fast break. Lock Haven (0-2) scored eight points off turnovers.

The Bald Eagles trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, then outscored Fairmont State 20-10 in the second for a 28-25 halftime lead. Senior Julia Whesper's 3-pointer, her second of the stretch, put Lock Haven ahead 39-30 midway through the third quarter.

Lock Haven led 47-42 with just over two minutes left in the third, but Fairmont State closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a three-point lead into the fourth.

Sydney Lear's jumper tied it at 54 with 7:36 left, but Fairmont State answered with a 3-pointer and never trailed again. The hosts went 12 of 18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Whesper scored 14 points and Jineen Ayyash added 10. Lacey Kriebel, a sophomore from Williamsport and Loyalsock, had eight points. Lock Haven shot 42% from the field and outrebounded Fairmont State 40-29.

Lock Haven closes the Atlantic Region Crossover against Concord at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Information provided by Lock Haven Athletics.

Photo: Maeve Witte/Lock Haven Athletics