Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County jury on Friday found Kenneth Richard Michaels guilty of first-degree murder in the 2023 shooting death of his brother-in-law at a Cable Services building, rejecting his claim of self-defense after a weeklong trial.

Michaels, 68, of Montoursville, was convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 69-year-old John Roskowski once in the abdomen with a 9mm handgun on Aug. 17, 2023, in the lobby of Cable Services Company in Old Lycoming Township. Michaels unlocked a locked door, let him in, and fired the shot after a brief exchange of words.

Roskowski was unarmed.

The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The verdict is the first major conviction for District Attorney Martin Wade and First Assistant District Attorney Phoebe Yates since they assumed their roles earlier this month following the resignation of former DA Tom Marino. Prosecutors called close to 20 witnesses during the trial, including Roskowski’s son, Cable Services employees, police officers, an EMS responder, a pathologist, and detectives. Defense attorneys Edward J. Rymsza and Michael Rudinski presented a self-defense case that included Michaels testifying on his own behalf.

Background of the case

Roskowski and Michaels were former business partners and brothers-in-law. Michaels, who had worked at the telecommunications company for roughly 40 years and served as CEO for the last 20, had bought out Roskowski’s shares in the privately held company. Longstanding family and business tensions, including prior physical confrontations and disputes over control of the company, formed a central part of the prosecution’s case for motive. Roskowski had been told the day before the shooting that he was no longer welcome on the property. He returned the next day, rang the doorbell, and was let in by Michaels.

Prosecutors argued Michaels anticipated Roskowski’s return, brought a loaded handgun to work that day (while leaving Mace in his desk), opened the door knowing who was outside, and shot an unarmed man in poor health because he wanted him gone. Physical evidence placed Roskowski’s body just inside the doorway. A 911 call captured Roskowski calling Michaels a “coward” seconds before the shot. Michaels did not render aid after the shooting.

Trial highlights

The trial opened Nov. 5 before President Judge Eric R. Linhardt. In opening statements, District Attorney Martin Wade told jurors Michaels harbored longstanding resentment, set up security measures he did not follow, and chose the gun over other options. Defense attorney Rymsza argued Michaels acted to protect employees and himself and that “murder does not belong near his name.”

Key testimony included an hourlong interview with Lycoming Regional Police Detective Justin Segura in which Michaels described himself as both a victim of Roskowski’s behavior and the man who had spent decades holding the family and business together. He said, “Nobody has a good relationship with John,” and compared the relationship to that of an abused spouse who stays. He also said he paid more than he believed Roskowski’s final shares were worth because he wanted to be “the good guy.” Family members of Roskowski referred to the shooting as a “murder” during testimony, prompting an objection and a caution from the judge that the word carries a legal meaning distinct from a personal belief.

Michaels testified Thursday that he intended to pull the trigger, that Roskowski lunged at him after saying something to the effect of “What are you going to do, shoot me?” and that he believed he had to use his weapon.

Closing arguments and jury instructions were held Friday morning before the verdict.

Michaels has been held without bail since his arrest in Cape May, New Jersey, shortly after the shooting.

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