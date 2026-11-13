Williamsport, Pa. — A Penn College electrical/mechatronics instructor served as a panelist at a recent higher education conference at the University of Maryland.

Jack C. Dincher, along with two officials from Notre Dame of Maryland University, presented “Balancing Workforce and Vocational Training with General Education and Lifelong Learning” at the Reimagining Higher Education in a Changing Landscape Conference.

Hosted by the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation, the gathering addressed major shifts, challenges, and evolving strategies across colleges and universities.

Artificial intelligence was the main topic of Dincher’s session. “AI has been identified by many as a threat to the mind. But instead, it should be viewed as a tool for education. Educators need to adapt and embrace the rapidly changing technology because complacency will inevitably lead to irrelevance,” Dincher said.

A former dual journeyman, process engineer, and past president of his local United Steelworkers union, Dincher earned an associate degree in electronics & computer engineering technology: robotics & automation emphasis and a bachelor’s degree in applied management from Penn College. He joined the faculty in 2023.

“I left the conference energized about everything Penn College stands for,” Dincher said. “Our hands-on innovative learning model is what every other college is trying to transition to. I am very honored and grateful to have this experience and be part of this innovative college of technology.”

The Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation began in 1979 from a $16 million bequest from the estate of Charlotte W. Newcombe, a Philadelphia philanthropist. The foundation has awarded Penn College $50,000 annually for the past four years to support Mature Student Scholarships.