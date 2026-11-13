Williamsport, Pa. — PennDOT and The City of Williamsport announced today that a stop sign will be installed on the southbound lane of Market Street at the intersection with Washington Boulevard.

A PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to install the stop sign next week while the contractor for the City of Williamsport installs the pavement markings. Drivers can expect lane restrictions between Hepburn Street and Washington Boulevard during daylight hours.

The stop sign is being installed at this location after a PennDOT traffic study determined that it is warranted at this intersection.

Once the stop sign is in place, all approaches to the intersection will be required to stop, and standard right-of-way rules will apply. Right-of-way will be determined by order of arrival at the intersection. If two vehicles arrive simultaneously, the vehicle on the right has the right-of-way. Regardless of arrival order, drivers should proceed through the intersection only when it is safe to do so and remain alert to other vehicles and road users.

"A top priority for the City of Williamsport is ensuring that our local roadways are safe for everyone," said Mayor Derek Slaughter. "By introducing a mandatory stop for all approaches at the intersection of Market Street and Washington Boulevard, PennDOT will be dramatically lowering the potential for severe right-angle crashes and creating a more predictable environment for drivers navigating this difficult area. I commend our City Engineer Bill Scott for working with PennDOT to get this implemented and extend my gratitude to PennDOT for being our partner in improving the transportation system of the city."