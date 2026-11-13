Danville, Pa. — An unvaccinated Montour County resident has died after testing positive for measles, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Friday. It is the seventh measles-associated death reported in the state this year.

The department said it will not release further details about the individual to protect the family’s privacy. The death has been reported to the CDC and added to the state’s measles dashboard.

As of Friday, Pennsylvania has recorded 1,542 confirmed measles cases across 46 counties in 2026, along with 305 hospitalizations.

Thirty-seven new cases have been confirmed since Nov. 9. Of the total cases, five involved people who had been vaccinated — less than 1%.

The seven confirmed measles-associated deaths this year were two residents of Jefferson, three of Lancaster, one of Mifflin, and one of Montour counties.

The department said it is still investigating a reported death of a Franklin County resident in October and has not yet confirmed it meets the criteria for a measles-associated death.

To be counted as measles-associated, a death must occur within 30 days of symptom onset in someone with clinical evidence of measles and a positive lab test, and it cannot be due to an unrelated cause.

The Health Department said roughly 300 staff members are working with residents, community groups, and health care providers on the outbreak response. State health center staff have given more than 7,100 MMR doses at 257 pop-up clinics in affected areas since the outbreak began in late April. In total this year, department nurses have administered more than 11,300 doses. Statewide, health care providers gave out more than 56,000 doses in September and more than 61,000 in October — well above the typical monthly figure of about 25,000.

Officials continue to urge vaccination as the best protection. Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide about 97% lifetime protection. The department also recommends an early dose for infants 6–11 months old who live in or travel to counties with sustained transmission. That early dose does not replace the two routine doses.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause pneumonia, brain swelling, and other serious complications. About 20% of people identified with measles in Pennsylvania this year have been hospitalized. Symptoms usually start with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash. People can spread the virus from about four days before the rash appears until four days after.

Anyone who thinks they were exposed and is having symptoms is asked to contact a health care provider or call the department’s hotline at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258).

More information is available at pa.gov/measles and on the state’s measles dashboard.