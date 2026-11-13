Bethlehem, Pa. — Junior Ethan Pratt-Perez earned his first career All-Region honor with a 23rd-place finish as the Bucknell men's cross country team placed 13th at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Friday at Lehigh's Goodman Campus Course.

Pratt-Perez, of Winchester, Va., covered the 10,000-meter course in 30:27.9. He was outside the top 25 after 8,000 meters before moving up over the closing stretch.

Pratt-Perez placed ninth at the Oct. 31 Patriot League Championship on Bucknell's home course. He is the first Bison runner to earn three straight All-Patriot League medals since David Bronfenbrenner from 1997-99.

Junior David Carillo (59th, 31:12.9), sophomore Cooper Hollinger (65th, 31:15.6), senior Carter Paul (73rd, 31:24.6) and freshman Sean Wemmlinger (134th, 32:42.4) also scored for Bucknell.

The Bison scored 354 points, third among the six Patriot League teams in the meet. Their 13th-place finish matched their regional ranking entering the race.

No. 17 Villanova won the team title with 39 points. Villanova's Bailey Habler won the individual title in 29:47.7, and teammate CJ Sullivan, Navy's Dane Eike and Princeton's Jacob Nenow finished second through fourth in a photo finish. No. 14 Georgetown was second with 56 points, followed by Princeton (75), Pittsburgh (90) and Navy (217).

Information provided by Bucknell Athletics.

Photo: Steven Schoenfelder/Bucknell Athletics