Bethlehem, Pa. — The Bucknell women's cross country team finished ninth at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship on Friday at Lehigh's Goodman Campus Course to close its 2026 season.

Senior Katrina Torelli led the Bison in 43rd place, covering the 6,000-meter course in 20:57.0. Torelli was Bucknell's fourth runner at the Patriot League Championship.

Katie Moncavage, a junior from Elysburg and Southern Columbia, was 48th in 20:59.7. Moncavage and junior Kerry O'Day (21:07.3) are the team's two All-Patriot League honorees. Senior Bradley Weldon (21:22.0) and sophomore Gentry Bowie (86th, 21:29.7) also scored for Bucknell.

Bucknell scored 306 points, ahead of 10th-place Delaware with 373. The Bison entered the meet ranked 10th in the region. After finishing third at the Oct. 31 Patriot League Championship, Bucknell placed ahead of league rivals Lehigh (418, 14th), Navy (464, 17th), American (684, 24th) and Loyola (859, 28th).

Third-ranked West Virginia won the team title with 19 points, taking the top four places and five of the top nine. WVU's Joy Naukot won the individual title in 19:19.1, followed by teammates Mercy Kinyanjui, Sheila Chepkirui and Alexis Lamb.

No. 24 Penn State earned the second automatic NCAA bid with 83 points. No. 29 Princeton (105), Villanova (120) and Georgetown (165) rounded out the top five.

Information provided by Bucknell Athletics.

Photo: Steven Schoenfelder/Bucknell Athletics