State College, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts has awarded a $150,000 Innovation & Impact grant to launch the Happy Valley Film Commission, which aims to attract film production to central Pennsylvania.

The council presented the grant Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Centre Film Festival Industry Brunch at the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State campus, according to a council news release.

The Happy Valley Sports & Entertainment Alliance and Happy Valley Adventure will launch the commission to address a lack of coordinated production support and workforce pathways in rural and midsize communities outside the state’s larger metropolitan markets, the release said.

“Seeding development of the Happy Valley Film Commission with an Innovation and Impact Grant is an exciting opportunity to invest in Central Pennsylvania’s creative economy and workforce,” said Jamie Dunlap, the council’s chief strategy officer. “Under Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Film Office, we have seen great strides in the growth and development of the state’s film industry. We are proud to continue that support through this investment and look forward to seeing this creative ecosystem grow in central Pennsylvania.”

Under a three-year plan, the commission will hold regional stakeholder meetings, build resource databases, track economic impact and expand workforce training programs, combining workforce development, tourism and creative industry infrastructure to draw more film production to the region, according to the release.

“Happy Valley has the talent, locations, and community support to grow a lasting film industry,” said Pablo Lopez, certified film commissioner for the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Happy Valley Film Commission. “This investment will help us attract productions and connect local people to the training and opportunities they need to build careers here.”

The council’s Innovation & Impact Grant Program supports new, multiyear strategies for creative industries. In its first year, the program has awarded more than $1.2 million to nine creative projects, including the Happy Valley Film Commission, according to the release.

More information about Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, is available at pa.gov/creative-industries.