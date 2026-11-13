Danville, Pa. — A 31-year-old man who died at a Danville inpatient mental health facility in August died from a probable seizure, according to the Montour County coroner.

Coroner Scott Lynn said Anthony Fisher's probable seizure resulted from what is classified as a "therapeutic misadventure" — a death associated with complications or errors in medical treatment.

It’s the second time Lynn has publicly called out Geisinger Acadia Behavioral Health Center. The first was immediately following Fisher’s death on Aug. 20, when the facility reportedly refused to comply with his requests for information. Now, in his recent ruling, Lynn says the facility falsified documents and failed to check on Fisher in a timely manner.

Timeline of events

Fisher, 31, was admitted to the facility, which is a joint partnership between Geisinger and Acadia Health, on Aug. 19 after being transferred from UPMC Williamsport for further treatment. He was found dead at the facility the following morning, Aug. 20.

Staff called 911 just after 10 a.m. to report Fisher was experiencing cardiac arrest. When police and EMS arrived at the center on Maria Hall Drive, they notified the coroner’s office. While on scene, Lynn determined Fisher had likely been dead for four to six hours before employees called 911.

The ensuing investigation was complicated by the facility's refusal to comply with subpoenas from the coroner’s office looking for additional information from the facility immediately following Fisher’s death, according to Lynn.

Two days after Fisher was found dead, Geisinger issued a statement expressing condolences to his family and addressing the investigation.

"Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville mourns the loss of a patient and extends condolences to the patient's family and loved ones," the statement said. "We have responded to requests for information and will continue to cooperate with authorities consistent with applicable legal, regulatory and privacy requirements to protect the patients entrusted to our care."

The statement also described the facility as a fully licensed and accredited hospital and said its focus remained on providing compassionate, quality care.

Coroner’s findings

Fisher's manner of death was ruled accidental.

The coroner's office cited three factors as the basis for its determination:

Failure of facility staff to conduct adequate checks on Fisher.Failure of staff to follow established facility protocols.Falsification of documentation by facility staff.

The coroner's office did not provide additional details about the specific circumstances surrounding the probable seizure or the nature of the alleged documentation falsification in its announcement.