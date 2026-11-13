Spring Mills, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn unveiled a 182-page Climate Action Plan on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center in Spring Mills, Centre County.

The plan sets measurable goals through 2050 to prepare Pennsylvania’s state parks, forests and outdoor recreation areas for climate impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from DCNR operations, according to the department.

DCNR manages the state’s 125 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forestlands, which are free and open to the public every day, the release said.

“Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are among our greatest natural resources, and we have a responsibility to protect them for generations to come,” Dunn said. “This plan builds on the work DCNR is already doing to prepare our public lands for the impacts of climate change, protect the natural resources Pennsylvanians depend on, and reduce our own emissions. We’re setting clear goals and taking practical steps to ensure these special places remain safe, healthy, and accessible for everyone,” Dunn said.

The plan’s targets include cutting greenhouse gas emissions from DCNR operations by 80 percent by 2050 and generating or offsetting all of the department’s electricity from carbon-free sources by 2035. It also calls for general and specialized climate-change training for all DCNR staff by 2030, 60 measurable climate-action goals across the agency, 49 bureau-led actions and yearly progress reports.

The document draws on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Climate Change Impact Assessment and includes updated climate projections, a department-wide climate risk assessment, DCNR’s first greenhouse gas inventory and guidance on climate-resilient land management, carbon sequestration and emerging technologies, the release said.

Pennsylvania is already seeing increased flooding, more extreme heat days, harmful algal blooms and shifting seasonal patterns that can threaten public safety, harm natural resources and affect outdoor recreation sites, DCNR said.

The department said it has already installed 40 small-scale solar arrays, added more than 50 public electric vehicle charging stations at state parks and forests, built 18 high-performance LEED-certified buildings and converted about 10 percent of its vehicle fleet to electric or hybrid models.

The Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center began as a forest nursery in 1908 and is now a statewide hub for reforestation and conservation support, DCNR said. Staff collect native seeds, grow trees and shrubs for restoration projects and house the department’s woodshop and sign shop.

Prepare PA, in a joint statement, said it looks forward to using Penn State’s research, educational and outreach capabilities, with a network of partners, to help advance the plan.