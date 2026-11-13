Philipsburg, Pa. — An employee of The Emily Whitehead Foundation was deceived into wiring $14,140 to a fraudulent account after receiving an email that appeared to come from a legitimate vendor, according to state police.

The theft was reported to state police out of the Rockview station on Oct. 6. In late September, an employee of the foundation received an email that appeared to be from a vendor that had supported a recent fundraising event, according to Trooper Lucas Dixon.

The message requested payment for services rendered at that event. Because the foundation had not yet paid the vendor and was expecting to hear from them, the employee wired $14,140 to the account provided.

The employee later realized the email address she had been communicating with was missing one letter in the company’s name. The investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been publicly identified.