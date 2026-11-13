Lower promotional deductions drove most of the September increase, while revenue before those deductions grew 2.4%, according to Gambling Nerd’s analysis of state gaming board data.

By Gambling Nerd Research | November 12, 2026

Reporting: David Gallego · Analysis and data: Gambling Nerd research desk

+50.45%Taxable revenueSeptember 2026 vs. 2025−6.09%Total wagersSeptember 2026 vs. 20259.20%Gross holdBefore promotional credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s taxable sports betting revenue rose 50.45% in September from a year earlier, even as the amount wagered fell, according to a Gambling Nerd analysis of state gaming data. A $13.3 million decline in promotional deductions accounted for most of the increase.

Sportsbooks reported $44.7 million in taxable revenue on $798.7 million in wagers, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s monthly reports. Betting volume was down 6.09% from September 2025. The state and local tax total from sports wagering reached $16.1 million.

Revenue before promotional credits grew much more slowly, rising 2.4% to $73.5 million. The gap between that increase and the taxable figure reflects how promotions enter the state’s reporting — and how much of a monthly tax headline can turn on operator marketing decisions rather than on betting activity.

Promotional credits fall by nearly a third

The board’s reports list $28.8 million in promotional credits for September 2026, compared with $42.0 million a year earlier. Subtracting those credits from revenue produces the taxable amount.

The reduction in deductions accounts for approximately 88.5% of the $15.0 million rise in taxable revenue, Gambling Nerd’s calculation shows. Revenue before the credits increased by about $1.7 million. The reports do not explain why promotional deductions fell, and they do not establish that every operator reduced its offers.

Statewide measureSeptember 2025September 2026Total wagers$850.5 million$798.7 millionRevenue before promotional credits$71.8 million$73.5 millionPromotional credits$42.0 million$28.8 millionTaxable revenue$29.7 million$44.7 millionGross hold before promotional credits8.44%9.20%

Source: Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board monthly sports wagering reports for September 2025 and September 2026. Figures rounded. Gross hold is revenue before promotional credits divided by total wagers.

Sportsbooks retain a larger share of wagers

Handle, the industry’s term for total wagers, measures betting volume rather than customer deposits. Winnings that are bet again can be counted again in that total.

Before promotional deductions, sportsbooks retained approximately 9.20% of the amount wagered, up from 8.44% a year earlier, according to Gambling Nerd’s analysis. That measure, known as gross hold, reflects the month’s results across the market.

The increase helped revenue grow despite the decline in betting volume. The statewide totals do not identify how much of the change came from sporting results, the types of bets placed or the prices offered.

Monthly results differ from the margin in the odds

The margin built into a sportsbook’s prices is a separate measure from its monthly hold. Gambling Nerd’s Nerd Nook Hub, the site’s educational section, explains how that margin appears in the odds in its guide to sportsbook vigorish.

At odds of -110, for example, a bettor must risk $110 to win $100 in profit. Excluding pushes, that requires a win rate of about 52.38% to break even. When both sides of a two-outcome market are priced at -110, their implied probabilities total approximately 104.76%. The excess over 100% is known as the overround.

That pricing does not guarantee a fixed return for the sportsbook. Its actual revenue depends on which outcomes occur and how much customers stake on them. Promotional deductions then determine how much of the reported revenue is taxable.

Taxable revenue outpaces betting activity

September’s figures show a market with lower betting volume, modest growth in revenue before promotions and a substantially larger tax base after promotional deductions.

What the figures do not showThe board publishes market totals rather than customer-level or operator-level detail. The September reports do not show:· how individual bettors performed;· whether any particular customer received less promotional value;· whether the odds offered across Pennsylvania moved by a comparable amount.

The distinction matters for Pennsylvania’s tax receipts: lower wagering did not produce a smaller taxable total. With less revenue offset by promotional credits, sports betting generated more taxable revenue even though customers placed $51.8 million less in wagers than a year earlier.

Whether the pattern continues depends in part on promotions, which the board’s reports do not itemise by operator. For September, the returns describe a market that took in less and was taxed on more.

How Gambling Nerd compiled the figures

· Gambling Nerd compared the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s September 2025 and September 2026 monthly sports wagering reports.

· Taxable revenue is revenue before promotional credits, less the promotional credits reported for the month.

· Gross hold is revenue before promotional credits divided by total wagers.

· Handle counts wagers rather than deposits; winnings staked again are counted again.

· Percentages are calculated from unrounded totals, so the rounded figures shown here and in the table may not sum exactly.

Source documents: September 2026 report (PDF) · September 2025 report (PDF) · Board press release

About Gambling Nerd. Gambling Nerd is a gaming portal covering sports betting, casino and online gambling, publishing reviews, market data and educational guides. Its Nerd Nook Hub collects explainers on odds, expected value, house edge, betting systems and vigorish. The site discloses that qualifying affiliate links may generate commissions, and its editorial policy states that commercial relationships do not determine its recommendations. This article was produced by the Gambling Nerd research desk from publicly available state data.