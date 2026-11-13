Lewisburg, Pa. — Bucknell University publicly launched “Be the ’ray,” the most ambitious comprehensive campaign in its history, on Friday, Nov. 6.

With a $1 billion goal, the multi-year effort has already secured $518 million in donor support, surpassing the record amount raised in the university’s previous “WE DO” campaign.

Be the ’ray is organized around five commitments that frame the $1 billion goal:

The Bucknell Advantage: faculty and staff support, global learning, undergraduate research, and interdisciplinary centersThe Foundation: leadership, advising, and residential experienceThe Arena: student-athletesThe Launch: career advancement, guaranteed internships, and alumni networkThe Promise: meeting 100% of demonstrated need for every admitted student, eliminating loans for families earning under $150,000, and strengthening merit scholarships

“The achievements of this campaign will allow Bucknell to shape the future of higher education,” John Bravman, president of Bucknell University, said. “Bucknell has always been at its best when we have been willing to think boldly about what students need and what education can become. This is a pivotal moment, and Be the ’ray gives us the resources to define our path forward and build on our strengths.”

Annie Drapeau ’88, chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “By 2035, Bucknell will be the institution other schools study, prospective students seek out first and employers turn to for the talent that drives their company’s future.” “This plan builds on our strengths and also makes a bold statement about what matters: ambition, hands-on learning, relationships, lifetime career success and the strongest residential campus experience.”

Early investments cited by the university include interdisciplinary centers focused on entrepreneurship, data science, and responsible citizenship; expanded student affairs programming for career services, health, and wellness; and new endowments supporting faculty, research, majors, and scholarships.

“Bucknell’s future is something we all have a stake in, and this campaign is an invitation to our alumni, parents, families, and friends to help define that future and make it possible,” Scott Perricelli ’94, P’25, P’31, chair of the Be the ’ray Campaign and vice chair of the Board of Trustees, said. “The Bucknell we know and love exists because generations of people chose to invest in it. Now it is our turn to carry that legacy forward, and to be bold about what Bucknell can mean for the generations that come next.”

Bravman announced the $518 million already committed at a launch event held in New York City.