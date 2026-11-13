Liberty, Pa. — North Penn-Liberty Junior/Senior High School in the Southern Tioga School District is one of only 12 schools to receive this year’s Pa. Blue Ribbon School designation.

Blue Ribbon Schools demonstrate exceptional academic growth, ranking among the top 15% statewide for whole school improvement while showing progress for all student groups.

“Nothing is more important than building a brighter future for our kids, and I commend the teachers, administrators, parents and students at North Penn-Liberty for their hard work and dedication toward that goal,” said State Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Tioga/Bradford. “Your commitment to learning and growing is making a difference for our students and the community as a whole.”

The Pa. Department of Education notes that qualifying schools create inclusive learning environments, support student well-being through strong Student Assistance Programs, maintain high attendance and assessment participation rates, and meet rigorous standards for special education and accountability. In addition, they are considered safe, well-managed schools that are not identified for improvement or corrective action.

“We are blessed with some outstanding schools in our area, and I’m so pleased to see North Penn-Liberty recognized for its exceptional efforts,” Owlett added.

This isn’t the first time a school in the Southern Tioga School District earned blue-ribbon designation: In 2000, Liberty Elementary School was recognized under the federal Blue Ribbon School program.