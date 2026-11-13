University Park, Pa. — Ivan Jurić had 20 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double as Penn State men's basketball beat Mercyhurst 72-57 on Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions improved to 3-1 and stayed unbeaten at home. It was the first meeting between the programs.

Roko Prkačin and Brant Byers scored 14 points each. Byers, a redshirt junior, came off the bench and made a season-high three 3-pointers, and his 14 points were his most at Penn State. Dasonte Bowen had a season-high seven assists without a turnover in more than 32 minutes, and Thomas Allard added a season-high five assists.

Penn State outrebounded Mercyhurst 39-33, its fourth straight game with more rebounds than its opponent. The Nittany Lions shot 51% (25 of 49) from the field and made 6 of 11 3-pointers, and they held the Lakers to 33.3% shooting (20 of 60) and 20.7% from 3-point range (6 of 29).

Penn State held Mercyhurst to 2-of-12 shooting over the first seven minutes. Byers hit a 3-pointer and then set up a François Wibaut dunk to cap an 8-0 run, and the Nittany Lions led 18-9 with eight minutes left in the first half. The Lakers went scoreless from 12:15 to 6:50 of the half before answering with a 7-0 run, and Penn State led 33-29 at halftime.

Mercyhurst tied the game 37-37 early in the second half with a 6-0 run. Allard and Byers hit 3-pointers to put Penn State up 48-41 with 10 minutes left, and another Allard 3-pointer pushed the lead to double figures during a 10-0 run.

Mercyhurst scored eight straight points to get within 63-57, but baskets by Jurić and Byers restored a 10-point lead with just under two minutes left. Jurić finished 7 of 8 from the field and made six free throws, and Bowen closed the scoring with two free throws.

Josh Reed had seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Jurić is averaging 16.3 points and 13.3 rebounds. Prkačin leads the team with 66 points (16.5 per game) and is shooting 83.3% (25 of 30) from the field.

Penn State hosts New Haven at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The game streams on Peacock/NBCSN.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Penn State Athletics