University Park, Pa. — Penn State wrestling won nine of 10 bouts, eight with bonus points, in a 42-3 season-opening win over Bloomsburg on Thursday night before a sellout crowd of 6,378 at Rec Hall.

Masanosuke Ono, the 2024 United World Wrestling men's freestyle world champion at 61 kilograms, won a 20-9 major decision over Austin Pollard at 133 pounds in his college debut. Ono had six takedowns in the first period and led 18-5 after three minutes.

Top-ranked Luke Lilledahl opened the dual with a 19-4 technical fall over Justin Jones at 125. Shayne Van Ness pinned Jay Chase in 1:26 at 149 for Penn State's first pin of the season and the 23rd of his career.

Bloomsburg's lone win came at 141, where Scotty Johnson, a redshirt junior from Muncy, beat Hayden Cunningham, a junior from State College, 8-1 in Cunningham's college dual-meet debut.

No. 2 Tyler Kasak won an 8-1 decision over Michael Turi at 157 with 2:40 of riding time, and Penn State led 18-3 at intermission.

No. 1 PJ Duke (165), No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (174), No. 2 Rocco Welsh (184) and No. 1 Josh Barr (197) all won by technical fall. Duke had seven takedowns against Morgan Schwarz in his debut at 165, Mesenbrink beat Mohamed Abdelhady 21-4 in his first match at 174, Welsh beat Gavin Hannah 19-3 and Barr shut out Wyatt Bush 15-0. Penn State clinched the dual after the seventh bout.

Connor Mirasola, a junior making his heavyweight debut, closed the dual with a 13-4 major decision over No. 28 Mason Rebuck, a redshirt sophomore from Sunbury.

Penn State outscored Bloomsburg 137-39 in bout points and had a 39-3 edge in takedowns. The win extended the Nittany Lions' dual-meet winning streak to 87, which Penn State says is the longest in NCAA wrestling history. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-5-1, and Bloomsburg fell to 2-2.

Penn State wrestles at No. 13 Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at McCasland Field House in Norman, Okla. The dual streams on ESPN+.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics