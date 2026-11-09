Lock Haven wrestling has strong showing at Journeymen Classic Round Robin

Bethlehem, Pa. — Chris Noto, Tucker Hogan, Brody Rebuck, Zane Leitzel, Kelly Kakos and Matt Arndt all finished unbeaten for the Lock Haven wrestling team Sunday at the Journeymen Classic Round Robin at Freedom High School.

Noto, a freshman at 133 pounds, went 3-0. He opened with a 7-3 decision over Illinois' Grif Powell, then won by fall over an LIU opponent in 1:34 and closed with a 15-0 technical fall over a Navy opponent.

Hogan, a junior at 197, went 3-0 with bonus points in every bout. He opened with a 16-5 major decision over Franklin & Marshall's Gabe Smith, then had a 15-0 technical fall over Binghamton's Quinn Funk in 3:24 and a 16-0 technical fall over Clarion's Mason Marolo in 4:48.

Rebuck, a freshman at 285 from Sunbury, won all three of his bouts by fall. He pinned Navy's Dom Iaquinto in 2:52 and Sacred Heart's Sam Henry in 4:00, then needed 37 seconds to pin an LIU opponent.

Leitzel went 3-0 at 141 with two bonus-point wins. The freshman pinned Franklin & Marshall's Francis Burke in 3:53, earned a 14-2 major decision over LIU's Tucker Pazinko and closed with a 6-0 decision over Duke's Raymond Adams.

At 149, Kakos went 3-0 with decisions over Lehigh's Seamus Mack (11-8), Cornell's Adrian DeJesus (4-1) and Clarion's Oliver Fairchild (7-3).

Arndt went 2-0 at 165 with a 19-3 technical fall over Sacred Heart's Anthony Totta and a 16-6 major decision over Franklin & Marshall's Tyler Fromm.

Caden Judice of Bellefonte also went 2-0 at 165, pinning Sacred Heart's Nolan Hook in 4:26 and beating Navy's Gavin Cole 11-3. His 8-5 sudden-victory loss to Arndt does not count on either record, because NCAA rules do not make a meeting between teammates at a tournament an official match. Arndt and Judice each won their 165-pound pool.

Jake Zaltsman went 2-1 and won his pool at 141. After a loss to open the day, the freshman beat No. 28 Greyson Clark of Illinois 9-7 and Indiana's Lucas Peters 9-8.

Brett Barbush pinned Sacred Heart's Lucas Gutierez in 2:26 at 174.

Lock Haven also had three second-place finishes and a third-place finish.

The Bald Eagles open their dual-meet schedule against Bucknell at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

Information provided by Lock Haven Athletics.

Photo: Josh Nichols/Lock Haven Athletics