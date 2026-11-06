Williamsport ranks second in Pa. cities where young adults want to build careers at home

Williamsport, Pa. — More than half of young Pennsylvanians say they want to stay in or return to their hometowns to build careers, according to a new survey, with Williamsport ranking second statewide among cities where that commitment is strongest.

A resume.io survey of 3,052 adults ages 18–35 found that 51% of young Pennsylvanians are committed to putting down professional roots in their hometowns. Family ties and lower costs of living topped the list of reasons, and those willing to accept lower pay to stay local said they would take an average 10.5% salary cut.

The survey ranked cities by the number of respondents who said they planned to stay or return, with a minimum of 50 responses per city. The top three Pennsylvania cities were:

ErieWilliamsportAltoona

In Williamsport, technical education and manufacturing support skilled careers in the region. UPMC Williamsport is Lycoming County’s largest employer. Pennsylvania College of Technology trains workers for fields ranging from advanced manufacturing to healthcare, while companies such as West Pharmaceutical Services and ANDRITZ offer additional specialist roles. That mix of education and local employment creates pathways that do not automatically require leaving the Susquehanna Valley.

Erie ranked first, citing a mix of manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services employers including Erie Insurance, UPMC Hamot, Saint Vincent Hospital, Wabtec, Parker-Lord, and Plastek, along with ongoing downtown and bayfront investment. Altoona ranked third, with healthcare and business services (led by UPMC Altoona) now larger than its historic railroad economy; Sheetz, government, education, and distribution also employ sizable workforces.

What draws people home

Respondents most often cited family as the top reason to build a working life in their hometown (20%), followed by a lower cost of living (16%). Other factors included:

Being close to friends: 12%A lifestyle they enjoy: 11%Feeling part of the community: 10%Helping the local economy thrive: 7%Working for or taking over a family business: 6%Starting a business of their own: 6%Raising children where they grew up: 6%Suitable career opportunities: 6%

Nearly 8 in 10 (79%) said it is important that their career benefits the community where they grew up. When asked how they would like to give back, the most common answers were regularly supporting locally owned businesses (22%) and working for a local employer (16%), followed by creating jobs for residents (13%), starting or expanding a local business (11%), and donating to local causes (11%).

Most respondents agreed that successful people have some responsibility to give back to their hometown communities (22% strongly agree, 33% somewhat agree), though about a third were neutral.

Amanda Augustine, a certified professional career coach and resident career expert at resume.io, said the findings challenge the assumption that career success requires leaving home.

“For some young adults, being close to family, feeling connected to their community, and having a life outside of work are just as important as climbing the corporate ladder,” she said. She encouraged young professionals to look beyond salary and evaluate local opportunities for skill development, advancement, and job-market strength in their field.

The survey was conducted beginning Sept. 30 and continuing into October. Cities were ranked by the total number of affirmative responses rather than by the share of respondents in each city. National findings reflect the percentage of respondents selecting each option. The sample was balanced across age, gender, and region. resume.io is an online career platform that helps job seekers create resumes and cover letters.