Police: Pair sold drugs to undercover officer in Union County

Lewisburg, Pa. — A pair allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer at least four times at various hotels in Union County.

Dannile Kathl Gonzales, 36, of Milton, and Daniel Joseph Moss, 31, of Williamsport, were charged for allegedly selling marijuana wax and methamphetamine to the officer between Aug. 26 and Sept. 11.

The first alleged sale took place on Aug. 26 at the Aderi Hotel, according to court documents. The officer texted Gonzales to arrange a sale. Gonzales refused to talk to the officer on her cell phone but agreed to meet them at the Aderi Hotel in East Buffalo Township. When the officer arrived at the hotel room, Gonzales was there along with Moss. The officer asked for methamphetamine, but Gonzales said she did not have any and instead sold them four grams of marijuana wax for $180, according to the affidavit.

The officer texted Gonzales again on Sept. 2 and she agreed to meet them to sell 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $180. Gonazles asked the officer to pick her up at the intersection of New Columbia and Creek roads in White Deer Township. Gonzales said she would have the officer drive her to her supplier and she would deliver them the drugs. The officer dropped Gonzales off at a nearby home but she never returned, according to court documents.

That evening, Moss called the officer and explained the drug dealer never showed up but he was going to get the methamphetamine. Moss met with the officer the next day at the Quality Inn in White Deer Township and allegedly sold them 4 grams of methamphetamine in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

The officer arranged similar deals at the Aderi Hotel on Sept. 10 and 16. Both times, Gonzales and Moss were involved in the sales. Moss had mentioned Gonzales had a supplier she got the methamphetamine from.

A total of $900 was spent on the undercover transactions, according to the affidavit.

Gonzales and Moss were both charged with multiple felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility through the office of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Bail for both suspects was set at $100,000. Preliminary hearings are set for Nov. 5.

Docket sheet Gonzales

Docket sheet Moss