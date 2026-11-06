Family members call shooting ‘murder’ as Michaels trial continues

Williamsport, Pa. — Family members of John Roskowski referred to the 2023 shooting that killed him as a “murder” during afternoon testimony Thursday in the trial of Kenneth Richard Michaels, prompting an objection from the defense and a caution from the judge.

Michaels, 68, of Montoursville, is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a weapon in the Aug. 17 shooting death of his 69-year-old brother-in-law and former business partner, Roskowski. Roskowski was shot once in the abdomen in the lobby of a Cable Services building in Old Lycoming Township after Michaels unlocked a door and let him in.

Both sides agree Michaels fired the shot. The central issue, however, is whether it was justified self-defense.

Roskowski’s partner, who took the stand Thursday, referred to the shooting as a murder. His son also used the word “murder” twice during testimony before the defense objected. President Judge Eric Linhardt instructed the witness not to refer to the incident as murder, noting that while the witness was expressing a personal belief, the word carries a different meaning in a court of law.

Victim's physical condition questioned

Much of the prosecution’s case Thursday focused on Roskowski’s physical condition. Witnesses described him as overweight and said he could barely walk, instead shuffling. Two Ring doorbell camera videos were shown of Roskowski approaching a house. In both, he appeared to be breathing heavily. The defense noted that he did not use the banister in either video and, in one, was carrying a bag of fast food and drinks without appearing to struggle for balance.

Testimony also established that Roskowski held a gym membership. His son said that at the gym, Roskowski mainly practiced getting in and out of a chair.

Nine witnesses were called Thursday, including Roskowski’s partner, his son, a former judge, two detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, and employees of Cable Services.

The trial is scheduled to continue over the next four days. Updates will be provided at the conclusion of each day’s proceedings or during breaks.