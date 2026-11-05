Lycoming bridges to be named in memory of longtime county transportation planner

Williamsport, Pa. — Two bridges carrying Interstate 99 over Pennsylvania Route 973 in Lycoming Township will soon be designated as the Mark Murawski Memorial Bridge, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) and Rep. Jamie Flick (R-83).

The designation, which honors the longtime Lycoming County transportation planner and community leader who died unexpectedly in June, was included in Senate Bill 1217, an omnibus bridge-naming bill that contains memorial designations for bridges and highways across Pennsylvania. The bill was recently signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Mark Murawski dedicated his career to making our transportation system stronger, safer and better connected, and few people have done more to shape transportation in Lycoming County and throughout northcentral Pennsylvania,” said Yaw. “Naming these bridges in his memory is a fitting tribute to a man who spent decades working on the very roads, bridges and transportation projects that connect our communities.”

“Mark Murawski lived a lifetime of dedicated service to our community. He served as Lycoming County Transportation Planner for many years and was instrumental in numerous initiatives and projects during his tenure. Mark’s impact and legacy were statewide,” said Hamm. “I got to know Mark well over the years and greatly admired him. His foresight, passion and love for our area will be greatly missed. I am humbled that these two bridges in the 84th House District will be named in Mark Murawski’s honor.”

“Few individuals have left a greater mark on transportation and community development in northcentral Pennsylvania than Mark Murawski,” said Flick. “Through decades of dedicated public service, Mark helped guide projects that improved safety, strengthened infrastructure and enhanced connectivity for residents across the region. His vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to our communities created a lasting legacy that continues to benefit Pennsylvanians today. Naming these bridges in his honor is a meaningful recognition of a man whose work helped shape the foundation of our transportation network and whose impact will be remembered for generations.”

Murawski, 63, of Loyalsock Township, passed away on June 5 this year. He retired in June 2018 after 32 years with the Lycoming County Planning Department but continued contributing his expertise to transportation planning at the local, regional and state levels.

During his career, Murawski was also a longtime leader of the Williamsport Area Transportation Study Metropolitan Planning Organization and was the primary author of the 2013-2033 WATS/Lycoming County Long-Range Transportation Plan, which established a comprehensive vision for roads, bridges, rail freight, transit, air service and pedestrian and bicycle facilities throughout the county.

He also worked closely with municipalities and PennDOT District 3-0 on bridge rehabilitation projects. Murawski was instrumental in establishing Lycoming County’s first countywide Small Bridge Inspection Program and later helped develop the county’s Bridge Building Program.

Murawski was a former president of the Route 15 Coalition, where he advocated for the modernization and four-lane expansion of the U.S. Route 15 corridor through northcentral Pennsylvania. His transportation work extended to the Williamsport Regional Airport Authority, where he served for 12 years, including 10 years as chairman, as well as the River Valley Transit Authority Board of Directors and the Pennsylvania Transportation Advisory Committee.

Recognized throughout his career for his contributions to transportation and community development, Murawski received the 2015 Champion of the PA Wilds award for his leadership in trail development and was a 2016 finalist for the Williamsport Sun-Gazette Person of the Year. He remained active in transportation planning after his retirement, including serving as vice chair of the state’s Transportation Advisory Committee and vice chair and secretary of the Aviation Advisory Committee.

For more state-related news and information, constituents can visit Yaw’s website at SenatorGeneYaw.com, Rep. Flick’s website at RepFlick.com or Rep. Hamm’s website at RepJoeHamm.com.