Pa. creates statewide licensing for electricians under new law

Harrisburg, Pa. — Electricians and electrical contractors in Pa. will be licensed under one statewide system instead of a patchwork of municipal rules under a new law.

Senate Bill 1260, now Act 108 of 2026, was sponsored by Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Pa., of the 37th District; Sen. Joe Picozzi, R-Pa., of the 5th District; and Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, R-Pa., of the 24th District.

Pa. is one of only a few states that did not have a statewide licensing requirement for electricians. Uniform requirements are being implemented to make it easier for electrical professionals to work across boundaries within the Commonwealth.

The law establishes several pathways into the profession, including registered apprenticeship programs, residential electrician licensure, and probationary electrical worker status. It also authorizes reciprocity agreements with states that have substantially similar licensing requirements.

“This law establishes a statewide framework that prioritizes safety while making it easier for qualified electricians and contractors to work throughout the commonwealth,” Robinson said.

The law is intended to improve electrical safety and reduce workplace injuries and costly repairs from substandard work. While in the House and Senate, the bill received broad bipartisan support and backing from both union and non-union electrical contractors.