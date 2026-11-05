Trial opens for 2023 Cable Services shooting death case

Williamsport, Pa. — A six-day homicide trial opened Thursday in Lycoming County Court for a Montoursville man accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law in the lobby of a Cable Services building in Old Lycoming Township in 2023.

Kenneth Richard Michaels, 68, is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a weapon in the Aug. 17, 2023, shooting death of 69-year-old John Roskowski.

Roskowski, a former business partner and brother-in-law of Michaels, was shot once in the abdomen with a 9mm handgun after Michaels unlocked a door and allowed him into the lobby. Prosecutors have said Roskowski was unarmed and in poor health at the time.

Prosecution points to alleged resentment

In opening statements Nov. 5, First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade told jurors that Cable Services was a place where family members and employees knew one another, but that longstanding tensions existed. He referenced a 2021 incident in which Roskowski slapped Michaels and knocked his glasses off, after which Michaels increased security so that doors locked automatically and access required key cards.

Wade said that on Aug. 16, 2023, the day before the shooting, Roskowski was at the property for an oil change and that Michaels warned employees at the fleet building to call 911 or him if Roskowski returned.

On the day of the shooting, Wade said, Roskowski rang the doorbell, Michaels knew he was outside, unlocked the door, and let him in without calling 911 or seeking help. Wade described the lobby as small and said there was no physical attack before the shot was fired, though Roskowski called Michaels a “coward.”

Wade said the prosecution would show that Michaels harbored longstanding resentment toward Roskowski, set up security measures he did not follow himself, brought the weapon to the building, and shot the unarmed victim because he wanted to.

Defense calls alleged murder weapon 'small gun'

Defense attorney Edward J. Rymsza told jurors that Michaels did not go looking for anyone and did not want to hurt anyone.

“Murder does not belong near his name,” Rymsza said.

He described Michaels going to breakfast that morning before driving to Cable Services, where Roskowski held the buzzer for more than a minute before a secretary alerted Michaels.

Michaels responded that he would handle it, Rymsza said. Calling the 9mm Sig Sauer a “small gun,” Rymsza said Michaels walked toward the trouble because, as the boss, it was his responsibility to protect employees.

The single shot was a “terrible moment” and not the conduct of a killer, he said. Rymsza argued that Michaels acted in self-defense, made one choice — to live — and that Roskowski made every other choice that day that led to his death.

Witnesses recall victims' last words, son's reaction

The first witness called was an employee who was seated near a secretary in a room outside the lobby. She testified that she heard the shot but did not see it, that the buzzer was very loud, and that Michaels told one of the women to call 911 after the shooting.

She said she was terrified and that Roskowski kept saying, “I’m dying, I’m dying.” She also described later interviews with police and with company lawyers, saying company lawyers asked what questions police had asked her and were condescending.

The second witness was Officer Zachary Geary of the Williamsport Bureau of Police. He testified that he was triple-toned to the shooting. During playback of his body-worn camera video, Roskowski’s son could be heard saying, “Come on, dad. Come on, buddy. I think he’s done. I don’t know why he shot him.”

The third witness was an emergency medical services responder who testified about Roskowski’s vital signs and condition when responders arrived.

The trial is scheduled to continue over the next five days. Updates will be provided at the conclusion of each day’s proceedings or during breaks.