Three jailed after CSAM investigation in Bradford and Potter counties

Bradford and Potter counties, Pa. — Three northern tier men are jailed on numerous child sex abuse material (CSAM) charges after a multi-agency investigation.

From Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 4, state police's Northeast Computer Crime Task Force (NECCTF) conducted Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operations in Bradford and Potter Counties. The operation aimed at identifying offenders involved in the possession, distribution, and production of CSAM.

During this operation, NECCTF executed three residential search warrants. Eight National Center Missing and Exploited Children cyber-tips were investigated and closed out.

The three search warrants led to the following arrests:

Brian Scott Nicholls, 38, of Leroy is charged with 13 counts of third-degree felony sexual abuse of children possession and one count of criminal use of communication facility.

Aaron Gary Hovan, 52, of Athens is charged with 30 counts each of second- and third-degree felony sexual abuse of children possession.

Logan Matthew Benson of Coudersport is charged with 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual abuse of children possession, two counts of third-degree felony sexual abuse of children possession, and one count of criminal use of communication facility. His mugshot has not been released to the public at this time.

For this operation, NECCTF collaborated with agents from FBI offices in Philadelphia and Williamsport, Camden County, N.J. Detectives, intelligence agents in Delaware County, police officers from Coudersport Borough Police and Athens Borough Police, along with Troopers from PSP Coudersport and PSP Towanda.

Nicholls and Hovan were arraigned before the Honorable Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley, who set bail at $250,000 and both were remanded to Bradford County Prison. Benson was arraigned before the Judge Bryan Phelps, who also set bail at $250,000, and he was remanded to Potter County Prison.