Navigating Penn State Football Odds as Nittany Lions Push For Bowl Eligibility

Enduring a four-game slide would have meant morale among Penn State players was at a season low heading into the bye week and their subsequent game against Purdue. But at last, there are some signs of hope.

A 31-17 victory over the Boilermakers was hailed by head coach Matt Campbell as the most complete performance of the season yet. It also marked the Nittany Lions’ first victory against a Big Ten rival, something that will no doubt have an impact on confidence for the remainder of the season.

That extends to fans, players, and also the betting markets, which will have renewed belief heading into an important stretch of the season. On the horizon are four more games against conference opposition, but bettors will feel more wins are not out of the question as Penn State looks to end the year on a high note.

Penn State has history on its side against the next two opponents

November has the potential to make or break Penn State’s season, but Campbell and the roster will feel as though they can put a winning streak together. Following the road game against Washington, the Nittany Lions host the impressive Minnesota, which is 5-3 for the season.

Both teams are above the .500 mark and have better records than Penn State, but history is on the side of the Nittany Lions. They have won all four of their games against Washington, and seven of the last 10 against Minnesota. Nevertheless, current standings mean that Penn State will be slight underdogs for both games.

The team’s underdog status at Washington and against Minnesota has a side effect for bettors. Minimum odds and expiration windows are common conditions on sportsbook bonuses, so a longer price can decide whether a qualifying bet counts, and bonus bets earned in those games can lapse before the Nittany Lions play Rutgers and Maryland at the end of November.

Penn State to clinch bowl eligibility in final two November games?

Although both Washington and Minnesota have winning records for the season, Rutgers and Maryland have both struggled. The pair holds a combined record of 4-12 so far this season, with Maryland, Penn State’s final opponent of the month, winless in the conference after five games so far.

Penn State should enter both games as betting favorites, particularly if it manages to win either game against Washington or Minnesota. Campbell only needs his team to win two more games to become bowl eligible, though, so Rutgers and Maryland could be enough to clinch an important goal for the season.

Should the Nittany Lions manage to win three out of four of those games, it will also mean that they finish the year with an overall record of 7-5. Hardly an outcome to shout about, but considering where the season appeared to be going after that four-game slide before the bye week, it would represent a recovery.