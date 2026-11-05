Lock Haven emerita makes major gift to university

Lock Haven, Pa. — Linda Koch, an emerita of Commonwealth University who spent 27 years at Lock Haven, made a major gift to support women’s athletics, international education, and the Perry T. Koch Memorial Scholarship through the Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF), the university announced.

The gift continues a relationship with the foundation that began almost 40 years ago. Since making her first gift in 1988, Koch has made more than 350 contributions in support of Lock Haven students.

The university did not disclose the amount of the gift.

Koch arrived at Lock Haven in 1987 as dean of students. Three years into her tenure, then-President Craig Willis created the position of vice president for student affairs, which she went on to hold. Her work put her in daily contact with students in residence halls, at campus events and during admissions open houses.

“Lock Haven is a special place,” Koch said. “Lock Haven is home to me, and it will always be home to me. I can’t think of any other place that I’d rather be.”

In 2001, Koch established the Perry T. Koch Memorial Scholarship in honor of her nephew, Perry, who developed disabilities early in his life. Perry died in 2015; his legacy continues through the scholarship established in his name.

Koch’s family had limited financial resources when she attended East Stroudsburg University, according to the university. Financial aid helped make her undergraduate education possible, and graduate assistantships opened the door to her career in student affairs.

Her support of women’s athletics recognizes the lessons students learn beyond the classroom — leadership, teamwork, discipline and resilience. Her support of international education stems from the year she spent living in Spain after graduating from East Stroudsburg.

Ashley Koser, LHUF executive director, said the gift reflects decades of consistent giving.

“Linda’s generosity is truly transformational - not simply because of the significance of her most-recent gift, but because of the incredible consistency and purpose behind her generosity,” Koser said. “For nearly four decades, Linda has invested in The Haven and, most importantly, in the students who make this university so special. We are incredibly grateful for her belief in our students and her enduring commitment to Lock Haven.”