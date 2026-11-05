Police: Allenwood elder scammed out of $17K cash by Taiwanese man

Allenwood, Pa. — A Taiwanese man is accused of defrauding an elderly person in Gregg Township, Union County, state police announced.

State Police out of Milton were recently notified that an unknown actor identified himself as "Ryan" contacted the victim and deceived him into withdrawing $17,000 from his bank account.

The victim was told his bank account was compromised, and that "Ryan" would arrive at his residence to collect the $17,000, police said.

A courier, identified as 39-year-old Ying-Chieh Liao, later arrived at the victim’s residence to collect the withdrawn money.

Liao was taken into custody on Oct. 30 and charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations, theft by deception, financial exploitation of an older adult, theft by unlawful taking, and conspiracy. He was lodged in the Union County Prison in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

"The Pennsylvania State Police encourage all citizens to be aware and mindful of scams. We encourage you to verify the agency you are speaking with. Protect yourself, personal information and never share personal information, such as social security numbers, bank accounts etc. If you are a victim of a crime, please contact your local police to make a report," state police said in a release.

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