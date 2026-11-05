LIHEAP heating aid applications open; winter shutoff ban starts Dec. 1

Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians who need help with heating bills can now apply for the 2026-27 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Pa. Department of Human Services announced.

Applications will be accepted through April 23.

“Anyone who may need help with heating costs and keeping their home safe through this winter should apply for LIHEAP as soon as possible,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that sends payments directly to a household’s utility company or fuel provider. The help does not need to be paid back. Cash grants range from $200 to $1,000, and households may receive one cash grant per season.

Households that meet income guidelines and are facing a heating shutoff, have already been shut off, or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel such as fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood may qualify for a crisis grant of $25 to $1,000. Households may get more than one crisis grant, up to the $1,000 maximum, if they have more than one emergency in a season.

Households are eligible if their income is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level — $23,940 a year for an individual and $49,500 a year for a family of four. Households approved or denied in past years are encouraged to apply again.

Winter shutoff moratorium

Pennsylvania’s winter utility shutoff moratorium runs Dec. 1 through March 31. It bars regulated electric and gas utilities from shutting off service to households at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. Water utilities regulated by the Pa. Public Utility Commission also can’t shut off water to households that use water to heat their homes. The moratorium does not cancel outstanding bills.

“We encourage anyone who may be struggling to apply early and also reach out to their utilities,” said Public Utility Commission Chairman Steve DeFrank.

How to apply

Apply online through COMPASS or request a paper application by calling the LIHEAP Helpline at 1-866-857-7095. Applicants can choose to share their information with their utility to enroll in its assistance programs. More information is on the DHS LIHEAP page.