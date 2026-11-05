Man sentenced to jail for suspended-license driving

Towanda, Pa. — A Mainesburg man will be serving jail time for driving while his license was suspended, the Bradford County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jeffery B. Gilbert, 37, was sentenced to six months to a year in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for driving while license suspended, a third-degree misdemeanor, the DA's office said.

Trooper Jason Goss of the Pennsylvania State Police charged Gilbert after investigating an incident in July 2025. Gilbert was also charged in relation to a similar incident that took place in December that year.

A Mansfield-area officer stopped Gilbert on Dec. 23, 2025, speeding in his Chevy Silverado and towing a car hauler, ran a red light near Lamb’s Creek Road at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions, according to the Wellsboro Gazette. Gilbert allegedly admitted his license was suspended and the truck had no insurance, and police found his license had expired in 2023, the truck and trailer were registered to two different people, and the trailer had faulty lights and no breakaway cable.