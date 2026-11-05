Herr Memorial Library raffle offers nearly $800 in gift cards

Mifflinburg, Pa. — Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is holding its annual Gift Card Tree Raffle, with one winner set to receive gift cards from 17 local vendors valued at nearly $800.

A second name will be drawn to receive a Nomadiq portable gas grill, according to the library.

Raffle tickets are $2 each or 10 for $15. They can be bought in person at Herr Memorial Library or online through the library’s raffle ticket page.

Ticket sales run now through Monday, Nov. 23. The winners will be drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The raffle features gift cards donated by local businesses. Every ticket purchased supports Herr Memorial Library and helps it continue providing programs and resources to the community, the library said.

For more information, call 570-966-0831 or visit the Union County Library System website. Herr Memorial Library is a member of the Union County Library System.