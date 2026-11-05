Coudersport fire department offers free child seat safety checks

Coudersport, Pa. — State police at the Coudersport barracks and the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department will hold a child passenger safety seat check from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the fire department, 171 Port Allegany Road. The car seat safety check is free to the public.

PSP has been participating in a statewide campaign to increase safety belt and child safety seat use rates throughout Pa.

Drivers should bring their child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions. Each check should take about 30 minutes per seat.

Anyone who needs directions or cannot make the date but would like a seat checked can call the Coudersport barracks at 814-274-8690.