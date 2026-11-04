Williamsport UPMC Magee-Womens joins Wave of Light to honor lost babies

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport took part in the International Wave of Light on Thursday, Oct. 15 to honor babies lost during pregnancy, stillbirth, or infancy.

Staff members gathered to light luminaries in remembrance of those losses.

“We wanted to begin participating in the Wave of Light at UPMC Williamsport to let families know their babies are remembered and they are not alone in their grief,” said Katelyn Fowler, unit director, UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport. “Supporting our community means being there for families during difficult moments, too. This remembrance is one way we can acknowledge their loss and show that we care.”

The global remembrance event honors the lives of babies gone too soon and acknowledges the loss experienced by their families.

To learn more about UPMC’s Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group, call 570-321-3299, or talk to a UPMC healthcare provider about support options and available resources.