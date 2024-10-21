City of Williamsport calling for public input on parks

Williamsport, Pa. — The City of Williamsport is requesting public input to determine the future of its parks.

The city is hosting two public workshops to gather feedback on ways to improve the city’s parks system in the upcoming Comprehensive Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Green Infrastructure Plan (CPROG).

The public’s input will be used to set the priorities for improving Williamsport’s parks across a 10-year period.

These workshops will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The first will be held in the James V. Brown Library at 19 E. Fourth St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second will be held in the YMCA at 641 Walnut Street from 4:30-6 p.m.

Additionally, a public design meeting focusing on the pump track at Shaw Park will take place.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the Trade and Transit Center II at 144 W. Third St.