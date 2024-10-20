Open in App
    • NorthcentralPA.com

    Crash closes road in Lycoming County

    By NCPA Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl1w1_0wEiaVpM00

    Montoursville, Pa. — Motorists are advised that Route 220 is closed in both directions between Lime Bluff Road (Route 2057) and Rabbittown Road (Route 2053) in Wolf Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash.

    A detour using local roads is in place. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

    Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local accounts on X .

    Trish Bryan
    2d ago
    Nice to get this post after they reopened the road.
