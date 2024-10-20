Crash closes road in Lycoming County

Montoursville, Pa. — Motorists are advised that Route 220 is closed in both directions between Lime Bluff Road (Route 2057) and Rabbittown Road (Route 2053) in Wolf Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

