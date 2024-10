James V. Brown Library celebrating Friends of Libraries Week

Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library encourages the public to join the Friends of the James V. Brown Library group during the week of Oct. 20-26.

This special invitation comes as part of the 19th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.

The Friends of the James V. Brown Library were established in 1956 by Robert P. Henry, a trade union worker who wanted to raise funds to help renovate the library. Since that time, the Friends group has grown from several community members to several hundred members.

Since 1996, the Friends' financial support for library programs, facilities, and general Library service has totaled more than $560,000.

Four officers lead the 19-member board: Greg Thomas, President; Deb Goff, Vice President; Shelby Weber, Secretary; and Michael Pontious, Treasurer.

To become a Friend of the James V. Brown Library, an annual contribution of $20 is the only requirement. Members receive a bi-monthly newsletter with upcoming events, early notice of special events, access to the Friends-only preview at book sales, and specials at the Friends Book Store, which is located on the third floor of the Welch Children’s Wing.

Members of the Friends volunteer as book sorters, assist the library with mailings, volunteer at the Friends Favorites store, and plan and organize the spring and fall book sales. To become a member of the Friends, stop by the Library’s Help Desk or visit the bookstore for a membership form.