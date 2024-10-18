Communities face 'significant daily challenges in securing basic necessities': CSO

Shamokin, Pa. — A surveying and analysis project has been completed covering three Pennsylvania counties focusing on what struggling families are left wanting from their communities.

Over the last three years, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO) has been surveying low-income families in Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties to determine what categories to prioritize. Many reported needs remained the same as previous assessments, though one new request surprised the organization.

The top three noted needs in this assessment were living-wage jobs, access to reliable transportation, and affordable housing. The assessment also examined issues of food insecurity, childcare access, homelessness, housing quality, lead exposure, access to financial institutions, savings, and mental health.

To address the transportation issue, CSO is already working with to find solutions with local partners such as Rabbittransit's Stop Hopper program.

For the first time, families identified a need for social connections as an issue. Though not in the top three areas of need, several families who were surveyed said that they felt isolated within their communities.

CSO also noted that people who previously did not experience financial struggles have begun seeking access to services, and people are facing needs in multiple areas. Some of this increase may be an aftershock from COVID-related funding running dry.

The Community Needs Assessment is a requirement of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG). It functions to identify the most urgent needs of households earning below 200% of the federal poverty level. The assessment's results are essential guides for CSO's planning, decision-making, and service offerings across Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties.

The assessment was compiled using data from state and federal agencies, seven focus groups, and a community survey answered by over 345 individuals.

“The findings in this report confirm what we’ve known — that many families in Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties face significant daily challenges in securing basic necessities,” said Megan Bair, CEO of CSO. “At CSO, we’re committed to addressing these issues head-on, through a wide range of programs and services, as well as partnerships with other organizations throughout the region.”

A full copy of the Community Needs Assessment is available at www.csocares.org .