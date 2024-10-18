Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NorthcentralPA.com

    Communities face 'significant daily challenges in securing basic necessities': CSO

    By NCPA Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ck0aB_0wCJEtnz00

    Shamokin, Pa. — A surveying and analysis project has been completed covering three Pennsylvania counties focusing on what struggling families are left wanting from their communities.

    Over the last three years, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO) has been surveying low-income families in Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties to determine what categories to prioritize. Many reported needs remained the same as previous assessments, though one new request surprised the organization.

    The top three noted needs in this assessment were living-wage jobs, access to reliable transportation, and affordable housing. The assessment also examined issues of food insecurity, childcare access, homelessness, housing quality, lead exposure, access to financial institutions, savings, and mental health.

    To address the transportation issue, CSO is already working with to find solutions with local partners such as Rabbittransit's Stop Hopper program.

    For the first time, families identified a need for social connections as an issue. Though not in the top three areas of need, several families who were surveyed said that they felt isolated within their communities.

    CSO also noted that people who previously did not experience financial struggles have begun seeking access to services, and people are facing needs in multiple areas. Some of this increase may be an aftershock from COVID-related funding running dry.

    The Community Needs Assessment is a requirement of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG). It functions to identify the most urgent needs of households earning below 200% of the federal poverty level. The assessment's results are essential guides for CSO's planning, decision-making, and service offerings across Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties.

    The assessment was compiled using data from state and federal agencies, seven focus groups, and a community survey answered by over 345 individuals.

    “The findings in this report confirm what we’ve known — that many families in Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties face significant daily challenges in securing basic necessities,” said Megan Bair, CEO of CSO. “At CSO, we’re committed to addressing these issues head-on, through a wide range of programs and services, as well as partnerships with other organizations throughout the region.”

    A full copy of the Community Needs Assessment is available at www.csocares.org .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Kentucky Historical Society Foundation names Kathey Golightly Sanders next executive director
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Largest Handmade Gift Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Craft Market With 65+ Vendors
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    BLINK, BLINK, BLINK, BLINK again — core river region bathed in light, one more night to go
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy