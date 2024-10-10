570 News on the Go: Oct. 10, 2024

570 News on the Go is a three-minute podcast by Liz Brady discussing daily news from around Central Pa. Each episode, released Monday through Friday, is brought to you in part by NorthcentralPa.com.

It's Thursday, Oct. 10. Find today's podcast here .

You can also find 570 News on the Go on:

Spotify Amazon Music PandoraIHeart Radio RSS.com Purple Planet Music

570 News on the Go graphics by Matt Folk