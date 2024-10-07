Man trespassed from Walmart after stealing items

Montoursville, Pa. — A Muncy man is accused of stealing $226 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart.

William Eugene Baugh, 61, switched barcodes for cheaper items or passed them through without scanning them, Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman said. Investigators spoke to Baugh over the phone after learning his number from state parole and probation.

Hockman called Baugh on Sept. 7, the same day as the theft, and asked him to speak with investigators, according to the complaint. Baugh agreed to meet officers at the police station, Hockman added. Once there, Baugh was taken to the Walmart by police.

Officers learned Baugh passed items through without scanning them, Hockman said. He replaced barcodes on expensive items with cheaper ones, Hockman added.

According to Hockman, $15 worth of the stolen items could no longer be sold at the store. Baugh is required to pay restitution for those items.

Baugh is being charged with first-degree misdemeanor retail theft. No bail is listed for Baugh, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman next month for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet