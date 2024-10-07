Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NorthcentralPA.com

    Man trespassed from Walmart after stealing items

    By Brett Crossley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqU4N_0vxwnszu00

    Montoursville, Pa. — A Muncy man is accused of stealing $226 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart.

    William Eugene Baugh, 61, switched barcodes for cheaper items or passed them through without scanning them, Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman said. Investigators spoke to Baugh over the phone after learning his number from state parole and probation.

    Hockman called Baugh on Sept. 7, the same day as the theft, and asked him to speak with investigators, according to the complaint. Baugh agreed to meet officers at the police station, Hockman added. Once there, Baugh was taken to the Walmart by police.

    Officers learned Baugh passed items through without scanning them, Hockman said. He replaced barcodes on expensive items with cheaper ones, Hockman added.

    According to Hockman, $15 worth of the stolen items could no longer be sold at the store. Baugh is required to pay restitution for those items.

    Baugh is being charged with first-degree misdemeanor retail theft. No bail is listed for Baugh, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman next month for a preliminary hearing.

    Docket sheet

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Christin Marconi
    1d ago
    SMH
    U.R.Fuct
    1d ago
    What I don't understand, y not just pay 4 the items after he went through the effort of switching barcodes? Wasn't switching them the purpose of making it cheaper so he could afford it?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    1984 cold case murder suspect sent back to jail after new Pa. Supreme Court opinion
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida3 days ago
    Severe Thunderstorms & Damaging Winds Possible Across Parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio
    Angry Ben1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Pennsylvania SNAP Recipients to Receive Increase in Benefits
    News Wave7 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Marijuana use tied to worse school outcomes for teens
    NorthcentralPA.com2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    ‘This could have been prevented’: Family of woman killed when she couldn’t get abortion announces lawsuit plans
    The Independent8 days ago
    Accepting cash for entry to school events may become a requirement in Pa.
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy